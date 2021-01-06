January 6, 2021

Warren County students named to Jones College honor rolls

By Staff Reports

Published 10:38 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

ELLISVILLE — Jones College announced Wednesday the 2020 fall semester honor roll scholars.

Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List – 4.0; Dean’s List – 3.99-3.5; and Faculty List -3.49-3.0.

 

Those students from Warren County named to the President’s List include:

  • Alston Lamar Harris
  • Greyson Heath Parman

 

Those students from Warren County named to the Dean’s List include:

  • Madison Brooke Dixon
  • John Robert Jabour
  • Shanitra Jameca Lee

 

Those students from Warren County named to the Faculty List include: 

  • Taylor R Lampkin
  • Sara-Beth McKenzie McKellar
  • Samuel Isaac McMullin
  • Reann Nicole Ponder
