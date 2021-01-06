January 6, 2021

Published 7:55 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, a former Vicksburg High star, finished the regular season with 80 solo tackles to rank among the top 10 of all NFL defenders.

Butler’s Titans won the AFC South championship and will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 10. The game starts at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN and Nickelodeon.

