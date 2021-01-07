Jessie Spikes, 79, of Vicksburg, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, in Jackson. Public viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Services located at 1000 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson.

Graveside service will be Thursday, Jan. 8, 2021, at noon at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Attendees are required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules.