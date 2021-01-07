JoAnn Busby Mathis

Funeral services celebrating the life of JoAnn Mathis, age 71, will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La., followed by a graveside funeral service with burial at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah.

Bro. Jason Lupo will officiate under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.

Mathis died Jan. 3, 2021.