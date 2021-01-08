Emergency units responding to single-vehicle accident on I-20 eastound

Emergency units are responding to an accident on Interstate 20 eastbound in the area of the weigh station. The initial call of the accident came just before 1:40 p.m.

Early reports said the vehicle — a passenger car — was forced off of the road by an 18-wheeler, went off the road and ended up overturned.

Motorists are asked to be careful when traveling in the area of the 9-mile marker. At this point, it appears there are no serious injuries.