Ole Miss-South Carolina basketball game postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss’ men’s basketball team will get another night off because of COVID-19.

The Rebels’ home game against South Carolina, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time. Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 SEC) is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday at Florida.

The South Carolina game is the fifth this season that Ole Miss has had to postpone or cancel because of COVID-19 issues. Its first four games were affected by an outbreak within its own program.