Game Plan/Trophy Case

Chill in the Hills 10K

Registration is now open for the 13th annual Chill in the Hills 10K. The 10K run, 5K race walk and 1-mile fun run is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St., and wind its way through downtown Vicksburg.

Online registration is available at raceroster.com/events/2021/35570/chill-in-the-hills. In-person registration will be open on Jan. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center, and from 7 to 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Martin’s.

A virtual option is also available.

The entry fee is $40 for the 10K run or the 5K race walk. There is no charge for the 1-mile fun run.

The Chill in the Hills 10K is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, a non-profit service that provides professional counseling services to anyone for fees adjusted according to the resources of the client.

For more information, contact Josh Carlucci at 601-529-2287 or gracecc@live.com.



VWAA registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s 2021 spring baseball season will begin Jan. 12 and continue until Feb. 3. The league is open to children ages 3-13. Online registration will be available at vwaabaseball.org.

The registration fees are $50 for the 3-4-year-olds’ co-ed teeball league, and $75 for all other ages. Anyone who signs up as a head coach during registration will receive free registration for their child. Head coach spots are limited based on number of teams per age group.

For more information, email VWAABaseball@gmail.com



VSO registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Soccer Organization’s spring 2021 season is now open.

There are leagues for boys and girls ages 5-14. The U5 and U6 leagues are co-ed. Practices begin Jan. 18, games on Jan. 28, and the season ends March 4. The registration fee is $35 per player, plus $60 for uniforms. Uniforms from previous seasons can be used.

For information or to register, email Daniel Sumerall at danielsumerall08@hotmail.com or visit vsosoccer.org

River Pirates softball

The Vicksburg River Pirates, a youth softball tournament team, will hold tryouts for its 2021 season in January. The program has teams in the 10U, 12U, 16U and 18U age divisions.

Tryouts are at Halls Ferry Park on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., Jan. 10 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. Players should meet at the concession stand for sign-in.

For information, contact James Townsend at 601-383-6447, or email him at townsendfpg@gmail.com.

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com