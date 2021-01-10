Warren County placed under winter storm warning ahead of expected snow

The National Weather Service Office in Jackson has issued a winter weather warning with the possibility of snow and some sleet for Warren County and surrounding counties through mid-day Monday.

The snow is the result of a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico meeting the already cold conditions in the area. According to information from the National Weather Service at a Sunday morning briefing for emergency management officials, about 2 inches is expected in the Vicksburg and Warren County area.

The snow is expected to start falling about 9 p.m. Sunday and get heavier between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday and continue through mid-morning Monday. Some areas of Warren County could possibly get higher amounts of snow and conditions could also affect travel. Power outages are possible, according to the Weather Service.

“That means people need to be prepared; it could be slick tomorrow,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said after the briefing.

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced early Sunday afternoon that its schools and offices would be closed Monday, and no meals would be delivered. Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic School had not yet made a decision on whether to close for the day.



Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said the utility has crews ready to handle emergencies.

“We are staying alert as far as the weather is concerned,” she said. “If there are outages we will try to get power restored as soon and as safely as possible.”

Warren County Road Manager Jamie Cain said Sunday the county is prepared to handle road problems.

“We’ve got spreaders on the trucks to spread slag on the bridges and we have sand ready which we spread by hand,” he said. “We have foremen ready and they have contacted their crews and told them they are on standby in case anything happens.”

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who is over the city of Vicksburg’s Public Works Department, said Saturday preparations for the cold weather began Friday.

“We will be prepared with the materials we’ll need like sand and rock and we’ll have our equipment ready,” he said.

Mayfield said the public works crews will get their information about trouble spots from Vicksburg police officers patrolling the city and from emergency management officials.

“We should be able to handle the problems,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

