January 11, 2021

Photo gallery: Residents get out and enjoy snow’s rare visit

By Tim Reeves

Published 7:53 am Monday, January 11, 2021

These photos were shared with The Vicksburg Post from readers who got out and about to enjoy a rare snowstorm.

Schools in Warren County were either called off or moved to virtual learning Monday, while businesses delayed openings.

The city of Vicksburg announced it had asked employees not to come to work until at least noon.

 

To submit photos to our online gallery, email them to news@vicksburgpost.com.

