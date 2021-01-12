Entergy: Save money, stay comfy with simple energy-saving tips

We may be entering the coldest part of winter, but you and your energy bill don’t have to suffer. Instead of cranking up the thermostat when it is cold outside, take some free or low-cost steps to make your home more energy-efficient. This will help save money on your power bill while also keeping you comfortable.

With many customers still working or taking on other activities from home due to the pandemic, managing and conserving your energy usage is more important than ever.

Remember, heating and air conditioning can account for more than 50 percent of a home’s energy use. Setting the thermostat to 68 degrees during the winter months is an easy way to reduce your energy usage. Every degree above 68 degrees can increase your bill by about 3 percent. So, if you crank it up to 78 degrees, for example, you could add 30 percent to your bill.

Adjusting the thermostat is but one way to keep your heater or other appliances from going into overdrive. You can also:

• Seal air leaks. Install weather stripping around your doors, windows and any location where there is a path between the inside and outside of your home or business.

• Conserve hot water. Wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket from a home improvement store and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.

• Keep all doors and windows closed. Constant opening will let out warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.

• Ensure fans are turning the right way. Run fans at a low speed clockwise during the winter. Since heat rises, this setting will help push the air back down toward you.

• Keep the air circulating. Do not block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.

• Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

To learn more about energy efficiency, as well as Entergy Mississippi’s energy efficiency program, visit Entergy Solutions.

For those struggling to pay their utility bills due to the pandemic, Entergy offers flexible payment arrangements through its Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan. The company also offers bill help for low-income customers, older adults and customers with disabilities through The Power to Care program and the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

To learn more about these options, visit Entergy.com/covid-19/assistance/ and select your location.

