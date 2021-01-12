ROLLING FORK — Funeral services for Willie Mae Macon, 79, will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at noon at Mount Zion M.B. Church in Cary. Pastor Quincy Washington will be officiating.

Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mrs. Macon died Jan. 2, 2021, at Merit Health Westly in Hattiesburg.