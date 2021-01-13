Doyle Wayne Purvis was born June 4, 1939, in Gallman. He went home to Heaven after suffering a major heart attack on Jan. 11, 2021.

Doyle served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, working in his garden, and just spending time with the Lord outside. He started every morning on his patio having coffee with Jesus, praying at length for his family. He was a faithful member of Triumph Church. He had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help wherever he was needed. He was also a member of the 480 Union of Electricians.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dovie May Purvis; and three brothers, Robert, Ernest and Odel Purvis.

He is survived by his wife, Bonita Purvis; his daughter and son-in-love, Debi and Merritt Aden and his grandson, Jared Aden, all of Vicksburg; two brothers, Elton (Mary) Purvis of Manning, S.C., and Calvin (Pat) Purvis of Stayton, Ore.; and his best friend, Percy McCullough.

A private family graveside service will be held due to COVID concerns. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. His pastor, Rev. Mike Fields of Triumph Church will officiate.

The family asks you to please visit the online site at Glenwood to share your condolences.

Donations to honor him may be given to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, and Triumph Church, 136 Honeysuckle Lane, Vicksburg, MS.