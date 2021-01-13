January 13, 2021

Coach Dexter Allen, right, helps a group of students at Vicksburg Intermediate School Monday raise the new Mississippi state flag in front of Vicksburg Intermediate School for the first time. Principal Lakesha Batty, left, was also hand for the historic occasion. The honor guard that helps raise the flag included Kenyin Jackson (3rd grade), Javan Henderson (5th), Diamond Jackson (6th) and Jermaria Wright (6th). (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Students raise new state flag in front of their school for the first time

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:54 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Students at Vicksburg Intermediate School made history Wednesday, as they became the first to raise Mississippi’s new state flag in front of one of the Vicksburg Warren School District’s schools.

Schools throughout the District began flying the new state flag, and a new school district flag, Wednesday after Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation making the new flag official.

The new flag — called the “In God We Trust” flag — was overwhelmingly approved by Mississippi voters in November and was ratified by the Legislature last week. 

A group of four students — Kenyin Jackson (3rd grade), Javan Henderson (5th), Diamond Jackson (6th) and Jermaria Wright (6th) — made up an honor guard that raised the flags at Vicksburg Intermediate School. Coach Dexter Allen helped the students in respectfully handling the flags and making sure they were raised in the proper order. 

“Y’all just made history,” VIS Principal Lakesha Batty told them. “How great is that? Y’all are the first to raise those flags in front of our school.”

Following Reeves’ signing the legislation Monday, the new state flag was raised for the first time Monday afternoon over the state capitol. 

The legislation passed by the Legislature last summer that retired the former state flag, also set guidelines for the new flag. Some of those guidelines required the new flag carry the words “In God We Trust” and must not include any Confderate symbols.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

