Warren County EMA: Efforts underway to set up COVID-19 vaccine site

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer released a letter Wednesday announcing efforts to establish a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site in Warren County as early as next week.

We understand that as the number of groups eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations expands, residents of Warren County and the City of Vicksburg are eager to receive their vaccines as quickly and as safely as possible. Mississippi Department of Health officials designated approximately one quarter of the counties in Mississippi for vaccination sites, with Warren County residents who register to receive the vaccination being directed to neighboring counties.

We are in regular contact with officials as MSDH and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to expedite designation of vaccination sites in Warren County. Our goal is to have a public vaccination site at Pemberton Mall established as soon as one week from now.

We are also working with local health providers to establish a roster of health professionals willing to assist in expansion of state vaccinations to Warren County. Initial local private health care facilities that have been approved to administer vaccinations as supplies of the vaccine are made available are Mission Primary Care and Medical Associates of Vicksburg.

Persons 65 and older and those 18-64 with underlying medical conditions can schedule vaccination appointments for current state sites at covidvaccine.umc.edu. We will update the public on establishment of a Warren County site and instructions for making appointments when that site becomes available.

Warren County and City of Vicksburg officials and our partners are committed to doing all that is within our power to support the health and safety of our public. We appreciate our medical community for stepping up since the earliest days of the pandemic to protect and serve our residents.

