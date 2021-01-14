Mississippi’s most wanted: Multiple suspects in custody after list goes public

JACKSON — Multiple suspects — including a Vicksburg man — are in custody after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced Mississippi’s Most Wanted List.

On Friday, Mississippi Crime Stoppers received anonymous tips from the public regarding Allan D. Henderson. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force apprehended Henderson without incident in the Jackson area.

Henderson is being held at the Madison County Correctional Facility pending being taken into custody by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Henderson was wanted by MDOC for absconding supervision. He had been granted earned time release by MDOC in 2016 and had not reported to his probation officer since February.

Henderson was previously convicted of manslaughter after he strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body outside a daycare in Pearl. Henderson was also convicted of child abandonment after he left his deceased girlfriend’s 9-month-old child with her deceased body and fled the scene.

On Sunday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation received information that Oscar C. McNeil turned himself in to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace after being listed on Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

McNeil was wanted by MBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On Sunday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation received information that Kevin D. Cope Jr. was arrested by the Clinton Police Department and is now being held in the Amite County Jail. Cope was wanted by MBI and the Amite County Jail for two counts of child fondling.

On Monday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation received information that Jessie Dennis Jr. was in custody and being held in the Leflore County Jail. Dennis was wanted by MBI and the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation received information from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department that Burnell E. McCann was in custody and being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center located in Louisiana.

McCann was wanted by MBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is proud to announce the establishment of the Mississippi’s Most Wanted List,” said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, Director of MBI. “The immediate success of the program is truly a collaborative effort between the citizens of this state and law enforcement. The apprehension of these dangerous individuals is a prime example of how the phrase “See Something, Say Something” plays a vital role in protecting our communities.”

If you have information regarding Mississippi’s Most Wanted, please contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637).