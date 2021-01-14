January 14, 2021

Everett B. Ward, 35th general president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., addresses more than 300 people attending the 30th annual Omicron Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast in January 2019 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Organizers change annual MLK scholarship breakfast to a virtual event

By John Surratt

Published 9:37 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

Alpha Phi Alpha’s 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast will be a virtual event Monday out of concern over COVID-19.

The breakfast, sponsored by the Omicron Rho Lambda Educational Foundation Inc. and Omicron Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., will be broadcast Monday at 8:30 a.m. over Facebook Live at OPLambda. Dr. John R. Kelly of Gulfport, 19th Southern Region vice president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., is the featured speaker.

The foundation gives away scholarships and supports a mentoring program for youth between the ages of 12 and 18.

Money from the breakfast helps fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors and book scholarships to graduating seniors from the fraternity’s mentoring program.

Donations may be made through Givelify (OPL Alpha Phi Alpha), PayPal (paypal.me/OPL Alpha Phi Alpha) or CashApp ($OPL Alpha Phi Alpha). Make checks payable to Omicron Rho Lambda.

The breakfast is one of two virtual events planned for Monday to honor Dr.King.

The Vicksburg Branch of the NAACP will stream its 35th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Birthday Celebration at 4 p.m. on Facebook at Vicksburg, MS-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and on YouTube at Vicksburg, MS-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for the program is “Remember, Celebrate, Act: Keep Moving Forward.”

The guest speaker for the program is Linda Sweezer-Rowster, pastor of House of Peace Worship Church, International and a founder of the Dr. King Memorial Day Committee.  For more information on the program, call 601-630-5847, 601-801-3566 or 601-218-2571.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

