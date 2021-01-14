January 14, 2021

Students a River Kids Free After-school Art Program enjoy painting during the spring 2015 series of classes. The 2021 spring semester begins Jan. 28 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. (Justin Sellers/The Vicksburg Post, file photo)

Space is limited for the upcoming River Kids Free After-School Art Program

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 7:51 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

For more than 25 years, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation has offered art programming for children.

From drawing and painting to sculpting clay, young artists have had the opportunity to explore their creative side.

One of the most popular art courses offered by the Foundation each year is the annual River Kids Free After-School Art Program.

“This program is a great opportunity for kids to test out their art interests and talents,” Stacey Mahoney, executive director of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, said.

Open to any first through sixth-grade student, River Kids is set to kick off on Jan. 28 at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, located at 1302 Adams St.

Classes will meet on Thursdays for 13 weeks from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Karen Biedenharn will serve as the instructor.

“Karen has pretty much been involved from the beginning and we feel lucky to have her,” Mahoney said.

While the program is free, Mahoney said, it does require a 13-week commitment from the parents. Reservations are also required and space is limited.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, orders and guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Mahoney said, the number of students who would normally get to participate has been cut in half, which will allow for social distancing.

Students participating will also have their own supplies to work with.

During the fall semester of the River Kids Free After-School Art Program, the center put in place a number of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed for a safe series of classes.

“We followed protocols, took temperatures and wore masks,” she said. “We had such an awesome group, some of who are returning for the spring semester, and who are eager to learn art.”

This free after-school program is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. It is also supported by Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the city of Vicksburg and various appropriations.

“We are so thankful for the Mississippi Arts Commission,” Mahoney said and all those who support the program. “We would not be able to offer the free program without their support.”

For more information or to register, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
