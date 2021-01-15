Annie Josephine McMaster was born on Feb. 23, 1938, and transitioned to her heavenly home on Jan. 14, 2021.

She was born in Yazoo City, where she spent most of her childhood before her family moved to Vicksburg. She graduated from Redwood School. She resided in Vicksburg most of her married life with her husband Edmund and their two children.

Miss Jo, as she was known to many, dedicated her life’s work to caring and educating children at the daycare she founded. She instilled her values while teaching hundreds of children to read, write, love Jesus, and one another during her career. She loved to plant and nurture her flowers and was happiest spending hours outdoors. She accomplished much in her life, but above all, she modeled to her family what determination and perseverance truly meant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lionel and Mamie Bradshaw; and grandson, Matthew Moody.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edmund McMaster; her son, Kenny McMaster (Deanie); daughter, Sherry Moody (Paul); four grandchildren Christy Wilson (Charles), Cindi McMaster, Meredith Moody and Elizabeth Moody; two great-grandchildren Alexa Wilson and Cade Wilson; her brother, Lester Bradshaw (Novella); her sister, Joan Amacker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at noon.

A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Gardens at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dwight Sibley officiating.

Visitors will be received after the service at 906 Newit Vick Drive.