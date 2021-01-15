Willie Mae Macon
ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Willie Mae Macon, 79, will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Quincy Washington will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.
Mrs. Macon died on Jan. 2, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
