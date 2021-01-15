January 15, 2021

  • 54°

Willie Mae Macon

By Staff Reports

Published 9:38 am Friday, January 15, 2021

ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Willie Mae Macon, 79, will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Quincy Washington will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.  

Mrs. Macon died on Jan. 2, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. 

