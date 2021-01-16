Graveside services for Rebecca Evans Johnson will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m..
Rebecca Evans Johnson passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, following a brief illness. She was 66. She was a retired environmentalist and member of Triumph Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Corrine Hobbs Evans Sr.; and her brothers, Henry Evans and Ike Evans; and her sisters, Yvonne Holmes, Delores Haggatt and Corine Evans.
She is survived by her son, Rory Johnson of Germany; her daughter, Patrice Johnson of Vicksburg; her five brothers, Reginald Evans of Laurel, Alvin Evans of Greenville, Donald R. Evens of Chicago, Ill., and Dan Evans Jr. of Vicksburg; her four sisters, Commie Evans of Chicago, Ill., Amanda Diggs of Rolling Fork, Evelyn Dent of Vicksburg and Doretha Evans of Hawthorne, Calif.; and eight grandchildren.
