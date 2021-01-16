January 16, 2021

Michael Dakota Spelich, 23, of Vicksburg.

Crime report: arrest made after traffic stop

By Staff Reports

Published 12:39 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

A Vicksburg man was arrested Friday night on  of one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Dakota Spelich, 23, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Iowa Boulevard by officers investigating  complaints of a white man in a white 2008 Ford Edge following another vehicle and pointing a handgun at its occupants.

Officers found a Taurus .40-caliber handgun and a quantity of methamphetamine in a search of Spelich’s car during the traffic stop.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail Saturday in lieu of $20,000 bond.

 

