Doris Marcelle Burks
Funeral services for Doris Marcelle Burks will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel M.B.; Church, 1109 Cooper Road Jackson, with the Rev. Richard Horton officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Jefferson Funeral Home with strict social guidelines enforced and facial covering inside the building.
Doris Marcelle Burks passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. Dominic Hospital following a brief illness. She was 60.
She worked as a cook and was a member of Emmanuel M.B. Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Sarah Lee Howard Hicks Sr.
She is survived by her four sons, Pierre Hicks, Donnell Hicks, Antwon Burks and Daniel Burks, all of Jackson; her daughter, Sarah Burks of Jackson; her three brothers Joe Hicks Jr., Donnie Hicks, and Anthony Hicks, all of Vicksburg; her five sisters, Bobbie Wilson, Georgia Hicks, Vera Hicks-Goodman and Flora Hicks, all of Vicksburg, and Nicole Howard of Indiana; and 12 grandchildren.
