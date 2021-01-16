January 16, 2021

  • 48°
From left to right, Bonny East, her brother-in-law Larry East, and Larry’s wife Kim East pose for a race day family picture before competing in the Chill in the Hills 10K run on Saturday. The Easts enjoy competing in races together and have made Chill in the Hills an annual get-together. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

East family runs home for Chill in the Hills

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 4:55 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

The weather is cold and the hills are tough.

But this did not discourage the East family from participating in the Chill in the Hills 10k race.

In fact, Larry and his wife Kim, as well as their sister-in-law Bonny East have competed in the annual event numerous times.

“We like Chill in the Hills because it’s a challenge and a tough race,” Larry said.

“And it’s usually rainy and cold,” Bonny added, which makes the course that much more challenging.

Rain and thunderstorms the day of the race plagued the event in both 2019 and 2020. But this past Saturday, while the temperature was on the chilly side, welcome sunshine soon warmed the air and the weather made for an enjoyable morning.

“We are glad it’s not raining,” Bonny said.

Larry and Kim East, who are originally from Vicksburg but for the past 35 years have lived in Baton Rouge, said they like coming back home for the race, and center a couple of visits home around Vicksburg’s running calendar.

The Chill in the Hills is the first of four big Mississippi Track Club events held each year in Vicksburg. The Run Thru History is up next in early March, the Star Spangled Night Run takes place in late June, and the year ends with the Over the River Run across the Old Highway 80 bridge in October.

“We also come back and run in the Run Thru History and Over the River Run,” Larry said.

Like the Chill in the Hills, the Run Thru History is a 10-kilometer race while Over the River Run is a 5-mile run. The Star Spangled Night Run is a 5-kilometer race.

In addition to the local races, all three compete together in other 10K and 5K races, and Bonny said she has even participated in some half marathons.

“She’s the go-getter,” Kim said.

To stay in shape for racing, the trio runs six days a week. In that time frame, Larry said he covers about 15 miles.

One of the family’s goals for each race, they said, is to beat last year’s time. Bonny’s goal is simpler — just “Finish the race.”

“I like to try and place in my age group,” Larry said. Kim said the same.

This year, nearly 100 runners and walkers crossed the finish line and all three Easts walked away winners.

Larry came in sixth place overall in the 10K, with a time of 48 minutes, 16 seconds, and won a chili bowl trophy for finishing first in his age group. Kim crossed the finish line in just over an hour and was third in her age group. Bonny, too, took home the third-place prize in her age group.

 

 

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What issue will be the main focus for you in the upcoming municipal elections in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles