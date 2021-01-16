Funeral services for Floriece Thompson Chambers will be Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Center with Father Joseph Ngyuen officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday Jan. 26, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings worn while inside the building .

Floriece Chambers passed away Jan. 9, at Select Specialty Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was 78. She worked as a teacher at Grove Street School and as a caterer. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by he parents, Samuel and Juanita Garland Thompson; and her daughter, Kyrean Chambers.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kymmeria Chambers and Nikita Chambers-Randle, both of Vicksburg, and Demetra Chambers of Starkville; and her sister, Freddie Thompson of Vicksburg; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.