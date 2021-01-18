The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

VWAA registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s 2021 spring baseball season is now open and will continue until Feb. 3. The league is open to children ages 3-13. Online registration is available at vwaabaseball.org.

The registration fees are $50 for the 3-4-year-olds’ co-ed teeball league, and $75 for all other ages. Anyone who signs up as a head coach during registration will receive free registration for their child. For information, email VWAABaseball@gmail.com

Ole Miss baseball Ladies Forum

The Ole Miss baseball program will host its fifth annual Ladies Forum on Jan. 30.

The Magnolia Rental Ole Miss Ladies Baseball Forum is a one-day camp held for women who are interested in learning the ins and outs of the Rebel baseball program and baseball in general. The day starts with check-in at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center at 8 a.m. From there, participants will spend the day with Rebel coaches, Ole Miss players and Diamond Girls.

Ladies Forum attendees will receive a T-shirt, an individual picture, and a lanyard with name tag in addition to a number of other giveaways. The event will take place at both the Manning Center and the Ole Miss Baseball Performance Center.

During the event, attendees will be able to watch the Rebel baseball team scrimmage from the Diamond Club.

Registration and information can be found at the Ole Miss Baseball Camps website, or by contacting assistant coach Chris Cleary at cmcleary@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6643. Registration ends Jan. 28.

River Pirates softball

The Vicksburg River Pirates, a youth softball tournament team, will hold tryouts for the 2021 season at Halls Ferry Park on Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. Players should meet at the concession stand for sign-in.

The program has teams in four age divisions — 10U, 12U, 16U and 18U. For more information, contact James Townsend at 601-383-6447, or email him at townsendfpg@gmail.com.