Mr. Tommy Lee “Buck” Caston passed Jan. 12, 2021, at Merit Health River Region. He was 80.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print