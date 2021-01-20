Shawanda Reynolds
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Shawanda Reynolds Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m.
Shawanda will lie in repose from 1 p.m. at the auditorium until the hour of service.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1-6 p.m. with family present from 5-6 p.m.
Shawanda accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age. She was a member of the House of Peace.
Shawanda leaves to mourn her transitioning her children, Jarvis Bowman Jr., Jakaliama Bowman, Albertnitra Reynolds and Jatea Dates, all of Vicksburg; her father, James Reynolds; six sisters, Rita Wilson, Sabrina Wilson, Tatyana Reynolds, Anana Haymer and Felecia Harris, all of Vicksburg, and Sophia Richard, Minneapolis, Minn.; six brothers, James Reynolds III, Deon Reynolds, Malcolm Reynolds, Robert Wilson, Marlon Hodge and Walter Wilson, all of Vicksburg; a host of other relatives and friends.
To post your condolences please visit our Facebook page at C J Williams Mortuary Services.
