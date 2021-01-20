January 20, 2021

  • 55°
Stephen McMillin

Board selects McMillin as Warren County’s interim prosecutor

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Stephen McMillin was selected to serve as Warren County’s interim prosecuting attorney by the Warren County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, an executive session was called to discuss personnel matters regarding the county prosecutor position. District 4 Supervisor and board president Dr. Jeff Holland said an interview process was held with each of the four “qualified” candidates.

“We asked them a series of questions and then deliberated on the results of those questions,” Holland said. “They all had wonderful experiences.”

Following the executive session, District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson moved that the board appoint McMillin as interim Warren County prosecuting attorney at the salary of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and monthly office expenses of $1,000.

It was seconded by District 1 Supervisor Ed Herring.

The motion carried, with District 2 Supervisor William Banks as the only dissenting vote.

Holland said McMillin showed a lot of energy and he had a very good resume.

“He has some bright ideas about the things he wants to do in the community and this is an opportunity for him to be able to do that,” Holland said.

The county prosecutor’s position was vacated when Ken Harper resigned in September. He tried to rescind the resignation three days later, but after months of discussion and requests for information from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office the resignation was finally accepted in December.

McMillin will serve in the job on an interim basis until a special election is held in November 2021.

McMillin, who has been serving as the part-time city prosecuting attorney, ran for the Warren County prosecuting attorney’s position in the November election. Although he did not win, McMillin said he thought he had done well for a “newcomer into politics.”

While his election numbers gave him the confidence to try again in four years, he said, he never anticipated he would get the job this soon.

“I’m excited I was chosen,” McMillin said. “There were some qualified people who also interviewed, and I was proud my name was mentioned and I was chosen for the job and look forward to the opportunity.”

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What issue will be the main focus for you in the upcoming municipal elections in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles