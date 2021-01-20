Supervisors delay extending COVID-19 order

More discussion will be needed before the Warren County Board of Supervisors extends the county’s COVID-19 orders.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, Warren County Board of Supervisors attorney Blake Teller asked the board if they wanted to consider a modified extension of the COVID-19 order to March 1. The order presently expires on Feb. 1.

The order would also incorporate the recommendations made by the Mississippi State Department of Health, which includes language about revisions made for employees that are exposed to the virus.

Kelle Barfield, who serves as District 5 Supervisor, moved that the COVID order be extended to March 1, and include updates made by the MSDH.

District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson, however, had issue with some of the wording.

“Absolutely, I am not for how that is written,” Jackson said, in reference to section 3A of the order which addressed all members of the public.

Jackson said she felt like the board could be doing something more positive in the fight against COVID than “policing what people are doing in their homes.”

The revised COVID-19 order for the county, Teller said, was in accordance with the state recommendations.

With further discussion needed about the wording used in the state order, the board voted to take up the issue as to how the county’s order should read at its next working session.

Because the county’s current order does not expire until Feb. 1, this still gives the board enough time to make any revisions deemed applicable.

