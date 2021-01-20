January 20, 2021

Supervisors delay extending COVID-19 order

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

More discussion will be needed before the Warren County Board of Supervisors extends the county’s COVID-19 orders.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, Warren County Board of Supervisors attorney Blake Teller asked the board if they wanted to consider a modified extension of the COVID-19 order to March 1. The order presently expires on Feb. 1.

The order would also incorporate the recommendations made by the Mississippi State Department of Health, which includes language about revisions made for employees that are exposed to the virus.

Kelle Barfield, who serves as District 5 Supervisor, moved that the COVID order be extended to March 1, and include updates made by the MSDH.

District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson, however, had issue with some of the wording.

“Absolutely, I am not for how that is written,” Jackson said, in reference to section 3A of the order which addressed all members of the public.

Jackson said she felt like the board could be doing something more positive in the fight against COVID than “policing what people are doing in their homes.”

The revised COVID-19 order for the county, Teller said, was in accordance with the state recommendations.

With further discussion needed about the wording used in the state order, the board voted to take up the issue as to how the county’s order should read at its next working session.

Because the county’s current order does not expire until Feb. 1, this still gives the board enough time to make any revisions deemed applicable.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
