Vickie Bailey

Vickie Bailey seeks South Ward Alderman seat

By John Surratt

Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour has a second challenger.

Vickie Bailey qualified Friday to run for South Ward Alderman, according to records at the city clerk’s office. She joins Thomas “TJ” Mayfield, who qualified Jan. 14. Monsour also qualified Jan. 14.

Bailey, a recreation aide with the city of Vicksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, served as the city’s director of youth development before that department was eliminated. She served as tennis coach for Vicksburg High School and later served as program director for parks and recreation for then-Recreation Director Sid Beaumann, who was later elected South Ward Alderman. She also served as Jackson Street Community Center director.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the upcoming municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. All three positions on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be contested, first in a primary election April 6 and then in the general election June 8.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

