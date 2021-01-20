Wedding stories are some of the best stories

For those who subscribe to the Vicksburg Living Magazine, I hope you are enjoying the January/February 2021 issue.

And for those who don’t subscribe, I would urge you to pick up a copy or, better yet, become a subscriber.

This issue marked the first time we focused the entirety of the magazine around one subject matter — weddings.

Months before the pandemic hit, we had decided to give a go at a wedding magazine, but when it came time to actually put “pen to paper” it just felt like the timing was all wrong.

But here we are now with our first ever wedding issue.

I realize the idea of having a wedding issue is not novel. Heck, just stroll by a magazine rack and you can find all kinds of copies. There are some magazines that are generic in type, which have all the latest wedding trends and fashions and then there are those, like the one we offer, that is community-based.

While local or regional magazines can aid in someone who might be looking toward their own wedding, and hoping to find ideas about venues, bands, or where to purchase a wedding gown, they also showcase brides’ love stories or wedding day events.

We at The Post, felt like it was time that we too, gave Vicksburg brides and grooms the opportunity to share their special day.

I mean, what better keepsake memory can you have of your big day than being in a magazine!

So, as we begin thinking toward 2022 — yes, that’s how it works with a magazine, you have to plan ahead — we are hoping you will help give us ideas and suggestions for our next wedding issue.

I just know there are some awesome wedding stories out in our community waiting to be told. We are not “married” to only telling stories of brides who have currently tied the knot. We are open to love stories and/or wedding stories that could have occurred decades earlier.

And, as in the 2021 issue, we will include pictures of couples on their wedding day.

Therefore, if you didn’t get the word about sending in your wedding day picture, no worries. You can make it in next year’s magazine.

Like I have said on so many occasions, Vicksburg is a town with so much history and full of interesting people and places, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to tell some of its stories.

So don’t ever be shy about reaching out to me or anyone else at The Post about a news story or magazine story that you may think is worthy of telling. Email them to us at news@vicksburgpost.com, or to me at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com.

We covet ideas and will try to do our best to tell as many as we can.

