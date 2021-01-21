A lifelong resident of Vicksburg, David E. Tyler went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 65 after suffering the effects of COVID-19. Since going to the hospital Dec. 28, 2020, David had been in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff at River Region Hospital where he used to work.

David was a member of First Baptist Church and volunteered on the church’s Media Ministry Team. David was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Charles M. Tyler; his mother, Sarah Ruth Mills Tyler; and a sister, Charlotte Ann Tyler Durst.

He is survived by sisters, Ruth Martin of Cordova, Tenn., Mary Wilburn of Duluth, Ga.; and his church family at First Baptist Church Vicksburg and many friends and coworkers around Vicksburg and Warren County.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s memory to the Medical/Dental Ministry, Missions Committee or Media Ministry Team of First Baptist Church Vicksburg.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Matt Buckles officiating.