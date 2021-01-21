January 22, 2021

Dog thrown off Polk Street bridge awaiting owner

By Staff Reports

Published 4:03 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

A black pug seen thrown off the Polk St. bridge has been rescued by the Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

Animal Shelter Director Kacie Lindsey said a witness saw the dog being thrown off the bridge on Tuesday. The witness noticed the dog was still in the bayou Thursday and called the Animal Shelter.

Lindsey urged the dog’s owner to call the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982 and provide identifying information like the collar the dog was wearing, the dog’s name, whether the dog is a male or female and any other identifying information.

