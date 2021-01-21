Tallulah man charged with having a stolen gun

A Tallulah, La., man was being held in the Warren County Jail Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond after his arrest on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

Jaylon Gray, 23, was extradited from the Ouachita Parish, La., Correctional Center Wednesday after authorities determined the gun he used in an August incident in Vicksburg was reported stolen in Tallulah.

Gray was first arrested on Aug. 22 in Vicksburg after he and another man were reportedly pointing a gun at other vehicles while Gray was driving on Interstate 20. The car later wrecked and the other man ran off and remains at large.

Judge Penny Lawson set Gray’s bond at an initial appearance Wednesday in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

In other cases:

A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday on U.S. 61 South resulted in the arrest of a Vicksburg man for possession of methamphetamine.

Alexander Brent Thomas, 25, of Vicksburg, was arrested after officers detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle during the stop. The methamphetamine was found during a search of the car and its occupants.

He was later released from the Warren County Jail on $10,000 bond.

A man reported Jan. 15 about 12:07 p.m. that someone took his $1,200 stimulus check from his mailbox.

A Kel-Tec PMR 30 .22 caliber magnum handgun was reported taken about 8:09 p.m. Jan. 15 from the console of a 2018 GMC Sierra at the Rivertown Campground, 5900 U.S. 61 South.

A Springfield XD .357 Sig firearm was reported taken about 4:30 p.m. January 16, from a 2020 Dodge Ram parked in the 1300 block of Chambers Street.

Nine Remington rifles were reported taken about 7:19 p.m. Jan. 17 from a home in the 2000 block of Sky Farm Avenue. The rifles were later recovered.

A chainsaw, a concrete cutoff saw, a boat, a motor, a gas/electric generator and copper fittings with a total value of about $2,250 were reported taken about 10:22 a.m. Monday from a storage unit at 1900 South Frontage Road.

