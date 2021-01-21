January 22, 2021

Work on power line causes brief outage

By John Surratt

Published 5:55 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Power went out briefly in several areas of Vicksburg Wednesday while a contractor for Entergy was working to upgrade a power line.

Entergy Customer Representative Shelia McKinnis said the work was part of a project to improve the utility’s infrastructure by providing more options to switch electrical service during future outages.

The outage hit the Vicksburg Police Department, where Capt. Mike Bryant said power was out for  5 or 10 minutes, but had no adverse effect on department operations.

Vicksburg Warren School District spokesperson Christi Kilroy said the outage forced school officials to change the site of a Warren Central ninth-grade basketball game from Vicksburg Junior High to the Purks YMCA gym.

