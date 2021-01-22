George Edward Brown Sr. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. He was 84.

George was the son of James Franklin Brown and Iva Alice Baker Brown. He was born on May 27, 1936, in Redwood. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a medic. George was a retired employee of International Paper with over 30 years of service.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where he was involved in many ministries, where he and his wife Vera enjoyed preparing and organizing meals for the bereaved members of St. Paul, and he also was a member of the church’s choir until recently. In his spare time, George loved drawing and painting. Many people own his beautiful magnolia paintings. He was a man of few words, but everyone who knew him referred to him as a sweet man who would do anything for anyone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Franklin Brown III, Iva Lillian Brown, Grace Scott, Donald Brown and Bill Brown; the love of his life, his wife of over 52 years, Vera Marshall Brown; and one grandchild, Christina Francis.

He is survived by a sister, Dot Griffith; his three children, Andrea Francis (Owen), Julie Walker (Bill) and George Brown Jr. (Lara); four grandsons; two granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Dore officiating. Fisher-Riles Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.