Hinds announces Fall 2020 President’s Scholars
- Anna-Marie Agyepong of Vicksburg
- Marykatherine Archer of Vicksburg
- Alan Atwood of Vicksburg
- Alexis Baker of Vicksburg
- Delesha Banks of Camden
- Olivia Bennett of Vicksburg
- Donna Bowers of Vicksburg
- Ethan Boyd of Vicksburg
- Doretha Bracey of Vicksburg
- Hannah Branch of Vicksburg
- John Brown of Vicksburg
- Delois Brown of Utica
- Joycelyn Brown of Port Gibson
- Teleisha Burton of Vicksburg
- Dayla Campbell of Vicksburg
- Sarah Campbell of Vicksburg
- Linda Cardwell of Vicksburg
- Pedro Casas of Newhebron
- Kelli Caves of Vicksburg
- Dylan Cochran of Vicksburg
- Angela Constancio of Vicksburg
- Marquida Cook of Vicksburg
- Tara Cook of Utica
- Edmond Crystain of Hermanville
- Jacob Davis of Pattison
- Alejandro Davis of Vicksburg
- William Day of Vicksburg
- Jazlyn Donald of Vicksburg
- Robert Dykes of Hermanville
- Morris Evans of Port Gibson
- Kennedi Fitzgerald of Vicksburg
- Malik Francis of Vicksburg
- Rita Fuller of Jayess
- Ja’lon Gaines of Port Gibson
- Katie Geter of Vicksburg
- Mayra Gomez of Vicksburg
- Taylor Gray of Vicksburg
- Eli Gray of Utica
- Douglas Hadad of Vicksburg
- Emily Harris of Vicksburg
- Heather Henderson of Vicksburg
- Garrett Holdiness of Vicksburg
- Jane Hopson of Vicksburg
- Regina Horton of Vicksburg
- Kathy Hunter of Vicksburg
- Melinda Hunter of Hermanville
- Gunner Hutchins of Utica
- Richard Hyland of Vicksburg
- Kendra Johnson of Anguilla
- Shalexis Johnson of Vicksburg
- Allen Johnson of Jayess
- Kenneth Jolly of Vicksburg
- Malinda Jones of Vicksburg
- Sarah Kerr of Utica
- Zarria King of Vicksburg
- Albert Lum of Port Gibson
- Cynthia Lutzenberger of Vicksburg
- Cherkara Marbra of Utica
- Kennedy Marshall of Port Gibson
- Lea Mason of Vicksburg
- Destiny Mayfield of Vicksburg
- Amy McGuffie of Vicksburg
- Jon Miller of Vicksburg
- Aidan Moore of Grenada
- Brandon Muirhead of Vicksburg
- Shearria Murdock of Hollandale
- Cortlyn Norris of Vicksburg
- Trinitee Odom of Vicksburg
- Riddhi Patel of Vicksburg
- Candice Pettway of Vicksburg
- Danielle Phelps of Vicksburg
- Terry Phillips of Vicksburg
- Jacob Piazza of Lorman
- Shelbi Powell of Edwards
- La’gretch’aunna Reed of Port Gibson
- Anita Reed of Vicksburg
- TAEmiya Reynolds of Port Gibson
- Morgan Rogillio of Vicksburg
- Yasmin Ross of Vicksburg
- Chloe Ross of Utica
- Trevor Rouse of Vicksburg
- Ericka Ruiz of Utica
- Sabah Saleh Bobak of Vicksburg
- Iridiouis Skinner of Vicksburg
- Talitha Smith of Vicksburg
- Kendraya Smith of Vicksburg
- Kene-Que’Asia Smith of Vicksburg
- Alexas Stamps of Pattison
- Aaraeuna Stamps of Vicksburg
- Tyler Starnes of Vicksburg
- Brynia Steele of Pattison
- Christy Sylvester of Vicksburg
- Kelsey Thompson of Utica
- Nathan Trim of Port Gibson
- Ta’leah Truitt of Port Gibson
- Frances Walker of Vicksburg
- Scott Wallace of Vicksburg
- Monique Ware of Vicksburg
- Austen Ware of Vicksburg
- Madison Watkins of Vicksburg
- John Watkins of Hermanville
- Tremayne Watts of Utica
- Cor’deja Wells of Vicksburg
- Caleb Whitney of Vicksburg
- Johnny Williams of Vicksburg
- Eric Wilson of Utica
- Keyonta’ Wilson of Utica
- Markeece Wilson of Utica
- Mekhell Yisrael of Hermanville
- Appiah Yisrael of Hermanville
- Robert Young of Hollandale
