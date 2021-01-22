Mississippi Lottery announces Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Friday that The Mega Millions® jackpot increased to an estimated annuity jackpot of $1 billion. The new cash value is now estimated at $739.6 million.

The corporation announced that, if won, it would be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history, trailing only the $1.586 billion Powerball®jackpot in January 2016 and the $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The Jan. 22 drawing will be the 37th since the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit, making it the longest Mega Millions Jackpot Roll.

A Mississippi Lottery player won $1 million from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.