Vicksburg Warren School District provides COVID-19 update to state health officials

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County shows slight — very slight — improvements, the Vicksburg Warren School District continues to track and deal with new cases and potential exposures.

Tuesday, the District issued their weekly COVID-19 activity report to the Mississippi State Department of Health. In it, officials reported a total of 12 positive cases of the virus, along with 88 teachers, staff and/or students quarantined.

Here’s the breakdown of the report by school/facility:

Academy of Innovation

1 new positive case – student

8 quarantined – students

Beechwood Elementary

1 new positive case – student

1 quarantined – teacher/staff

9 quarantined – students

Career and Technical Education Center

1 quarantined – teacher/staff

Dana Road Elementary

1 new positive case – student

River City Early College High School

1 new positive case – student

12 quarantined – students

Redwood Elementary

21 quarantined – students

Sherman Avenue Elementary

1 new positive case – student

2 quarantined – students

Vicksburg High School

1 new positive case – teacher/staff

1 new positive case – student

2 quarantined – teacher/staff

13 quarantined – students

Vicksburg Intermediate School

1 new positive case – student

5 quarantined – students

Warren Central High School

1 new positive case – teacher/staff

12 quarantined – students

Warrenton Elementary

1 new positive case – teacher/staff

Central Office

2 new positive cases

1 quarantined