January 23, 2021

Crews with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to an fire at Shamrock Apartments Saturday evening. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Fire reported at Shamrock Apartments

By John Surratt

Published 5:20 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Hot grease was the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment at the Shamrock Apartments on Belva Drive.

The fire occurred about 5 p.m. Ladder 15 from the Vicksburg Fire Department’s Station 5 on U.S. 61 South responded to the fire, which was reported in an apartment in building three. Everyone in the apartment at the time of the fire made it out safely. 

Firefighters reported the fire was out just after 5:20, and other  responding units could cancel.

