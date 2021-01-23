Mississippi awards almost $3M in preservation grants; two in Vicksburg

JACKSON (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is awarding nearly $3 million for preservation and restoration projects.

The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program is funded by public money allocated by the Legislature. The program is to preserve and restore courthouses, schools and other historic properties.

The department announced Friday that its trustees have approved:

$103,370 for electrical upgrades, boiler removal, and window and door restoration at the old Vicksburg Library.

$89,056 for repair to a wall at the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation building in Vicksburg.

$277,154 for interior and exterior rehabilitation of Wechsler School in Meridian.

$268,744 for interior and exterior restoration of Isaac Chapel, which was a Rosenwald School in Byhalia.

$250,250 for wall repair and roofing at the Old Madison County Jail.

$239,753 for window and masonry restoration at the Pontotoc County Courthouse.

$236,234 for roof replacement and accessibility upgrades to Coliseum Theatre in Corinth.

$226,677 for roof repair and interior repairs to the Chickasaw County Courthouse.

$225,940 for window restoration in the Marion County Courthouse.

$210,400 for the restoration of the front gallery of the House on Ellicott’s Hill in Natchez.

$200,044 for tile roof replacement and exterior restoration of the Noxubee County Library.

$184,792 for interior and exterior rehabilitation at the Quitman County Courthouse.

$157,056 for roof replacement at Natchez City Hall.

$40,000 for structural repairs and asbestos abatement of the old Monticello Elementary in Monticello.

$35,200 for roof repair at G.L. Hawkins Elementary in Hattiesburg.

$35,200 for window and masonry restoration at the Franklin County Courthouse and reroofing of the jail there.

$35,000 to rebuild the front porch of the Tennessee Williams House in Columbus.

$25,600 for front porch roof replacement for the Stephen D. Lee House in Columbus.

