Warren County COVID-19 vaccine site one step closer to reality

From city and county leaders to those in the Legislature, Warren County’s advocacy to host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site is becoming closer to reality.

Monday, local officials will find out additional details about the site that was recently announced for Warren County. And while the site’s location — Pemberton Mall parking lot — has been finalized and a tent to accommodate medical officials has been set up, little else has been determined.

“We do not have a firm date yet,” Warren County Emergency Management Agency John Elfer said Sunday afternoon. “I hope to find out additional details Monday.”

Elfer said the site is under the control of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“From this point on, the details as to when vaccines will be available and when registration for appointments can begin will come from the Mississippi State Department of Health,” he said. “Our responsibility was lining up the needed nurses and medical personnel to administer the vaccines.”

Once the date of the drive-through site has been determined, Elfer said the city of Vicksburg is set to provide police, emergency medical services and traffic control. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is also set to offer assistance.

Elfer said the work to get a site has been a long process but the county is “almost there.”

“There has been a lot of moving parts to this. This has been a collaborative effort with a lot of people involved,” Elfer said. “All we want to do is get the vaccine to those who need it, those who want it.”

A list of currently scheduled vaccination sites — set through Jan. 29 — along with links to make appointments online can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22816,420,976.html#sites.

