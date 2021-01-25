Crime reports: Gun stolen in Georgia recovered during Vicksburg traffic stop
A Vicksburg man is facing felony weapons charges following a traffic stop late Friday.
Xavier Porter, 24, of Vicksburg, was arrested at the scene of a traffic stop at Highway 61 South near Warrenton Road on Friday at 9:49 p.m.
After officers observed him trying to conceal a handgun, his vehicle was searched. During the search, a Glock Model 37 .45 caliber pistol was found. The pistol had been reported stolen in Georgia.
Porter was arrested on one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
During his initial court appearance Monday, Porter received a $35,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter, who also bound his case over to the grand jury.
