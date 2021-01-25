Entergy working to restore power to hundreds of customers

More than 600 Entergy customers are trying to make their way to work or school this morning without power.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Entergy reported 615 customers without power thanks to damage caused to power lines by a line of rain and high winds.

The area most affected by the outages is down Freetown Road east on Herber Drive to Amos Road, and along portions of Tucker Road.

Entergy is responding to these areas but has not released an estimated restoration time.