January 26, 2021

  • 66°

Alice ‘Marguire’ Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

A celebration of life for Alice “Marguire” Jones will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Alice will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m.

Alice was a member of Belmont Baptist Church in Utica and she loved the Lord and she loved singing, cooking and bringing the lost to Christ. She will forever be remembered by her children, Rosie Warfield of Texarkana, Ark., Gail Henry, Texarkana, Ark., John (Donna) Jones, Coniela Jones, Sammy Lee (Milette) Jones, Las Vegas, Nev., Earline Jones and Allen (Regina) Frank; seven sisters; one brother; and a host of other family members and friends.

