A celebration has been scheduled for Maddie Lee Bell for Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Maddie will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Maddie was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and drove a school bus for numerous years for the Vicksburg Warren School District.