Frances Abraham Thomas, a successful businesswoman for many years, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home. Frances was born March 24, 1932, to Haseeb and Maggie Abraham in Vicksburg above their store on Washington Street.

She graduated from Carr Central High School in 1949, and later went to the University of Mississippi. She came back to Vicksburg and married Lee G. Thomas Sr., deceased. She was in retail and real estate for many years, continuing a 92-year legacy owning Abraham Bros. Department Store.

Frances always stressed to her children and grandchildren that living by faith, hard work, the Golden Rule, always being honest, and helping others will yield a valuable life — and Frances was thusly blessed.

Frances will live on in her family and friends whose lives she touched, changed for the better, and positively influenced. Her genuine spirit, laughter, and humor will carry forward.

She was a member of St. George Orthodox Church and was a founding member of the Ladies of St. George and the Lebanese Dinner. She worked tirelessly for her church.

She is survived by her three children, Lee G. Thomas, Jr. of Dallas, Texas, Gregory Thomas (Nancy) of Vicksburg and Frances Anne Dallaire (Robin) of Jackson; seven grandchildren, Zachary Dallaire, Tori Thomas, Samara Dallaire, Aaron Dallaire, Ilana Dallaire, Gregory Thomas and Sarah Thomas; two sisters, Betty Abraham Demetree of Jacksonville, Fla., and Laraine Abraham Panzone (Doug) of Jackson; sisters-in-law; Jeanette Abraham and Sue Thomas of Vicksburg; cherished nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Abraham and brothers-in-law Jack Demetree, Ellis Thomas, Johnny Thomas and Miller Thomas; and sisters-in-law, Milady Thomas and Rosalie Thomas.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private family service.

The pallbearers are her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Panzone, her nieces and nephews, Jimmy Gouras, Mike Lamensdorf, Danny Fordice, Mark Hardy and Todd Boolos.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. George Orthodox Church, 2709 Washington St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.