January 28, 2021

  • 46°

Jackson State football on hold because of COVID

By Staff Reports

Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

JACKSON — Jackson State’s football team has suspended all team activities due to COVID-19 issues and contact tracing within the program.

No timetable was immediately set for a return to preseason workouts. WJTV-TV in Jackson reported Wednesday that the team has been on pause since last week.

Jackson State is scheduled to begin its spring 2021 season — and the Deion Sanders era as head coach — on Sunday, Feb, 21, against Edward Waters. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think state and federal officials have properly handled the distribution and scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles