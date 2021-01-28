Graveside services for Abraham Grisby will be Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery, Hale County, Ala. under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Grisby, of Vicksburg, died Jan. 24, 2021, at Merit Health Central Mississippi in Jackson. He was 81.