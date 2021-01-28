College basketball TV schedule: Jan. 29-31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV

Friday, Jan. 29

5:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Saint Louis at Richmond

5:30 p.m. FS1 – Xavier at Butler

6 p.m. ESPNU – Ohio at Buffalo

7:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

8 p.m. ESPNU – Robert Morris at Wright State

8 p.m. FS1 – Iowa at Illinois

10 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Colorado State

10 p.m. ESPNU – Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield

Saturday, Jan. 30

11 a.m. ESPN – Clemson at Duke

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Alabama at Oklahoma

11 a.m. ESPNU – Texas A&M at Kansas State

Noon CBS – Providence at Georgetown

Noon NBCSN – La Salle at VCU

1 p.m. ESPN – Florida at West Virginia

1 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas Tech at LSU

1 p.m. ESPNU – TCU at Missouri

1 p.m. CBSSN – George Mason at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m. Fox – Villanova at Seton Hall

2 p.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Penn State

3 p.m. ESPN – Auburn at Baylor

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at Oklahoma State

3 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at Wichita State

3 p.m. CBSSN – Rhode Island at Dayton

4 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Arizona

5 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at Tennessee

5 p.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Mississippi State

5 p.m. SEC Network – Ole Miss at Georgia

5 p.m. CBSSN – Pacific at BYU

6 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at UCLA

6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Purdue

7 p.m. ESPN – Texas at Kentucky

7 p.m. ESPN2 – Gonzaga at Pepperdine

7 p.m. CBSSN – Creighton at DePaul

7:30 p.m. SEC Network – South Carolina at Vanderbilt

8:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Utah at Colorado

9 p.m. ESPN2 – Stanford at Arizona State

9 p.m. CBSSN – Wyoming at San Diego State

Sunday, Jan. 31

Noon CBS – Michigan State at Ohio State

Noon ESPN – SMU at Houston

2 p.m. CBSSN – Loyola (Ill.) at Missouri State

3 p.m. ESPNU – Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin

4 p.m. CBSSN – Colgate at Holy Cross

5 p.m. ESPN2 – No. Iowa at Southern Illinois

6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Northwestern

7 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Washington

8:30 p.m. FS1 – UNLV at Nevada

